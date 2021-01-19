Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle trademarked his ring name on January 21, according to PWInsider.

The trademark is for goods and services for "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer."

Earlier this month, Wrestling Inc. first exclusively reported Castle became a free agent. ROH offered up a new deal to Castle, which was said to be good, but Castle wants to see what else is out there in the pro wrestling world.

Castle lost to Rey Horus via pinfall at last month's Final Battle PPV on December 18.

His most recent appearance after the PPV was on ROH TV in a 10-man tag match: Brawler Milonas, Flip Gordon, Jay Briscoe, John Walters, and PCO defeated Beer City Bruiser, Dak Draper, Mark Briscoe, Tracy Williams, and Castle.