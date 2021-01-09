Wrestling Inc. has learned that Dalton Castle is now a free agent.

Dalton signed with ROH in 2013 and won the ROH World Championship in 2017 with a victory over current AEW EVP Cody Rhodes. He is now free to sign and appear for any company he wishes.

From what we are told ROH has offered Castle a new deal and it's said to be good. Castle is considering the offer but wants to see what else is out there. As of now, of course, he is a free agent.

Dalton most recently appeared as part of ROH TV this past December when he defeated ROH newcomer Brian Johnson. Castle hit Johnson with his Bang-A-Rang finisher for the pinfall victory.

