AEW star Chris Jericho revealed on a recent episode of his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 back in September. This was the same time that Nick Jackson also opened up about his COVID-19 battle in September as well as a COVID outbreak in both AEW and WWE where other wrestlers like Lancer Archer and Ben Carter had tested positive as well.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that this string of positive COVID tests came around September 12th during AEW's run of TV tapings.

Bryan Alvarez pointed out that while Jericho was still on TV during this time, there was enough time between tapings for Jericho, as he said on his podcast, to quarantine and self-isolate himself. The timeframe would have been from September 11 through September 23, meaning that there would have been enough time for Jericho to isolate himself for the necessary 10 days.

At the next TV taping, Jericho tested negative allowing him to continue working. Meltzer noted that Jackson got the virus at the same time as Jericho. Jackson was out longer than Jericho as he missed the next taping, but returned at the following TV tapings.

It was noted that Jericho believes that he had contracted the virus from a family friend. Neither Jericho nor any of his family members had symptoms, but the family friend tested positive causing Jericho to go out and get a COVID-19 test, where he also tested positive.