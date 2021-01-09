This week, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode gained a triumphant victory when they defeated The Street Profits for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Although most fans were certain that The Street Profits would retain, it came as a shock to even the host of Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton, who had the original tag champions scheduled to come on this week's show.

In their interview, Ziggler recognized that WWE officials and fans can't wrap their heads around him and Roode's successful conquest; however, he isn't too worried about what others think.

"Clearly, this company isn't behind us," Ziggler noted on their big win this week. "So, clearly, we have to make our own opportunities. I feel like the two of us have done that quite well over the years."

As Braxton and co-host Paul Heyman bickered amongst themselves, Ziggler took the opportunity to ask his partner how he felt after being handed their newly won titles.

"It's such a fulfilling feeling," Roode replied. "To set out a goal, and to accomplish that goal in the way that we did it, I love it! I love how a plan comes together. And let's not forget that The Street Profits were handed over these titles. They didn't even beat a team to win these titles."

You can watch Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode's interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.