AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin in the main event of last night's Hard to Kill.

The ending of the match saw Omega pin Swann with the one winged angel. Afterwards, Don Callis jumped on social media and commented about making more history.

"Yes Everyone...the AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX just pinned the Impact World Champion @GottaGetSwann. We promised you history and the #InvisibleHand gave it to you #HardToKill."

In a second tweet, Callis posed with his group and wrote, "Exactly according to plan. Years in the making. The insects make memories. We.Make.History."

Karl Anderson (doing the DX chop) posted another photo of the group with the caption, "Suck it, b----es."

Moose tweeted out a gif of him hitting a spanish fly off the top rope with Omega and commented, "#Respect."

During his entrance, Omega came out in Bullet Club shirt, and continued with "Too Sweet" hand gestures with his tag partners. Tama Tonga has been outspoken on social media about the guys using the group's name, despite no longer being in the group. Earlier today, Tonga tweeted out a gif of a woman giving a disproving head shake, likely referring to what happened last night.

