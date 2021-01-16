Earlier today on Twitter, EC3 wrote to Moose and told the Impact star to "fight for himself" at tonight's Hard to Kill PPV.

As noted, Moose has replaced Alex Shelley in tonight's six-man tag match where he'll team up with Chris Sabin and Impact World Champion Rich Swann against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Shelley has since commented that his absence is not COVID-19 related.

Back in October at Bound for Glory, Moose faced EC3 in a cinematic styled match that ended with Moose knocking out EC3. In a string of tweets, EC3 said now is the time for Moose to control his narrative.

"In 2020 I returned to @ImpactWrestling for two reasons. To destroy a past that I'd forever be linked to. As long as I existed, no matter the form, the #TopOnePercent would haunt me unless I left it for dead. Sacrificed for a higher purpose. To find someone with potential to carry a lost aspect of this industry forward. An athlete, a man, an entity, someone powerful, terrifying. Someone LEGITIMATE. One worth my sacrifice.

"The man I chose was @TheMooseNation All the tools. All the promise. Lost on instincts. No guidance. I returned to push him. To punish him. To torture him. To berate him. To inspire him. To guide him. To teach him. In a company where management has now become infatuated with the #serotonin release of using someone else's 'star,' Moose once again has found himself unwanted. Abandoned. This makes him very dangerous.

"Now, as fate intervened (as it often does) Moose has found himself in the #HardToKill main event. I have done everything I can to push him in body, mind, and spirit. But now the choice is his. Only Moose can stand for himself. Fight for himself. Only Moose can stand for himself. Fight for himself. Become who he is supposed to be. @TheMooseNation You #ControlYourNarrative. #FreeEC3"

Hard to Kill is available on FITE, Impact Plus, and traditional PPV.

