On last night's Impact Hard to Kill, Ethan Page took on his alter-ego, The Karate Man. The green screen infused battle saw Karate Man win the fight after ripping Page's heart out of his chest.

Page is now a free agent and is expected to be leaving Impact Wrestling for another promotion. No word yet on where exactly he'll be headed, although Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported he has talked with WWE, AEW, and MLW.

Posting from his personal Facebook account to the Major Wrestling Figures Podcast group, Page was apparently not happy with the editing Impact did for his segment. Page says he was "embarrassed" and apologized to his fans if they felt cheated about what was presented to them last night.

"From the afterlife. I'm going to take a full blown break from social media. I'll be staying active on my personal Patreon as much as I can & probably in this group too cuz I love the fig life & u guys. Xoxox. But man...last night sucked.

"I'm so embarrassed with how IMPACT! lazily edited that segment last night & forced it to be a joke. I felt the thought of the same guys fighting each other was comedy enough & the more serious we took it the better the reaction would be. But cuz I left the company, they lied to my face & just did what they wanted the whole time.

"I'm sorry if any of my fans paid for that PPV & felt cheated. I honestly feel the free version I gave away was made with more love, care & attention to detail. Sadly I have no control over the creative or final product & the editor refused to send it to me before hand...so I saw it live with you guys & was surrounded by family. All scratching their heads at that high school project level delivery on a PPV.

"I pray people know I didn't edit that hot garbage. I actually begged IMPACT! Not to even have Karate man on tv. I only wanted it for my YouTube channel. But ... we don't write the shows. We just get the scripts & do our best. Idk what else to say. Breaks my heart this company refuses to respect its talent or it's fan base on a regular basis. I tried."

Page has since removed his social media profile photos and most recently posted a video called "The Waiting Room," teasing his next move in pro wrestling.