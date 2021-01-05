Hiromu Takahashi won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Taiji Ishimori at today's Wrestle Kingdom 15. Takahashi hit time bomb on Ishimori to pick up the pinfall victory.

To get to today's title match, Takahashi defeated El Phantasmo at Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

