Tonight on Impact Wrestling, a new era will begin following their historic pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill, this past Saturday.

After the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers successfully defeated the Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, in their house, what's next for Swann and his team?

When Hard To Kill concluded its broadcast, Moose brutally attacked Swann and issued a warning that he's next in line for the World Championship. Will Impact management grant the TNA World Champion an Impact title shot soon?

In addition to the buzzworthy main event on Saturday, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained her championship against Taya Valkyrie. To turn it up a notch after her victory, "The Virtuosa" issued an Open Challenge Match to anyone from any promotion worldwide. Who will step up to the challenge? Will Purrazzo continue pushing boundaries in what she calls "The Age of the Virtuosa?"

For tonight, Purrazzo's allies Kimber Lee and Susan (Su Yung's newest alter-ego) will team up to take on Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a Knockouts tag team match. The Knockouts continue to team up, especially after Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against Havok and Nevaeh.

Rounding out the show, Rhino will look to settle the score in a violent clash against Eric Young after taking a quick and hard-hitting loss (with Tommy Dreamer and Cousin Jake) from Young, Joe Doering and Deaner in their six-man Old School Rules match.

EXCLUSIVE: "With Kenny Omega, a lot of questions are still unanswered."



We caught up with @GottaGetSwann after the historic #HardToKill main event before @TheMooseNation VIOLENTLY interrupted. pic.twitter.com/FxoKYwlyjh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021