WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter this week to defend WWE's COVID-19 safety protocols.

Nash responded to a headline that asked if WWE is "trying to kill" WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, a reference to how he's been brought back to TV for the new storyline with Lacey Evans and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair. Nash dismissed the idea that WWE doesn't do an adequate job with their coronavirus testing.

"Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the @WWE doesn't do a adequate job Covid testing. Complete bulls--t. Everytime I'm involved I've been quarantined in a hotel room after being tested then brought to the arena. I was positive and sent directly to my home to quarantine," he wrote.

Nash revealed back in September that he and his family had also battled COVID-19. He last appeared on TV for WWE at the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view for the "Final Farewell" segment for The Undertaker.

You can see the full tweet from Nash below: