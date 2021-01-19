Lio Rush will be making his NJPW Strong debut on January 29, according to NJPW1972.com.

Rush is slated to be in the main event with TJP and Fred Rosser to face Bullet Club members El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and KENTA.

He was recently in the NJPW Super J-Cup Tournament, where he lost in the first round after El Phantasmo defeated him.

Results for last Friday's episode of NJPW Strong are available at this link here.

NJPW Strong is Fridays at 10 PM ET on NJPW World.

