Kota Ibushi retained the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Jay White at today's Wrestle Kingdom 15 in a match that went just over 48 minutes with Ibushi picking up the pinfall victory. Ibushi won both titles yesterday against Tetsuya Naito.

Earlier in the show, SANADA defeated EVIL, and showed up after the main event to challenge Ibushi. The dual champion agreed to a future match, but an exact date wasn't announced.

