Below are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Minoru Suzuki and DOUKI defeated Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura

* Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb (with Bea Priestley) defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yota Tsuji

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo (with Jado) defeated Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (with DOUKI)

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jay White, EVIL, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens (with Gedo and Dick Togo)

* SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, SHO, and Master Wato

If you missed out on Wrestle Kingdom 15, you check out night one results here, and night two results here.