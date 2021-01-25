ODB is one of the OGs of the Impact Knockouts and she was around for the formation of the division back in 2007. She went on to win four Knockouts Championships during her seven-year run with the promotion and has made various one-off appearances since then.

Her last run with a major promotion came with NWA late in 2019. Two of her matches had her locked up against Thunder Rosa and ODB talked about her NWA experience when she was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet.

“Yup, that was a good time. I got to wrestle Thunder Rosa; she’s amazing. We had a lot of fun together and it was just a brawl. I was sore for a long time after that,” said ODB.

She recently announced that she’s returning to Impact and her infamous food truck may even be involved. With Impact’s now partnership with AEW, ODB was asked about the possibility of making appearances for AEW as well.

“That actually is something… because I’m not afraid to pitch anything. What are they gonna say, ‘No?’ [laughs]. That was actually one thing I said. Jacksonville’s an hour away from me,” said ODB. “I’ve been having my food truck there. Why not drive the b***h right in and go after some of those chicks?”

ODB does have one AEW appearance already on her resume in that she took part in the Casino Battle Royale at 2019’s All Out. She was among many current/former Impact Knockouts who took part in the match including Awesome Kong, Tenille Dashwood and Jazz.

However, that ended up being just a one-night appearance as ODB has yet to be invited back. She talked about getting a good reception from the fans but not getting a call back.

“I think the same thing too. I went there and the reaction was like, ‘Ohhh!’ because I had my food truck at the hotel and everything all weekend and then, I showed up. And they’re like, ‘Holy s**t, ODB!’ Then, nothing. I’m like, ‘All, right, well cool,’” stated ODB.

“But they never really brought in a lot of girls that were named. They never brought in any of the TNA girls or ex-WWE chicks and stuff. But I think you need to spice that women’s division up a little bit.”

