Darby Allin debuted the new TNT Title tonight on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Night 1.

The title was not flaunted much, and was only shown in brief glimpses during Allin's weigh-in with his next title challenger, Brian Cage. The updated title features the same design as the previous iteration. The only significant change is the color of the strap, which is now black instead of the previous red.

During last week's Brodie Lee: Celebration of Life tribute edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan gifted the TNT Title to Brodie Lee Jr., proclaiming him the TNT Champion for life. Tony Schiavone would later confirm on last week's AEW post-show that the red and gold iteration of the TNT Title was retired.

"Little Brodie, negative one if you will, is always going to have that TNT belt," Schiavone said. "We'll come up with a new belt. That'll be his. The particular belt that was given to little Brodie tonight has been retired, not the TNT Championship itself."

With this latest re-coloring, this is technically the third iteration of the TNT Title. The title was first introduced as silver-plated with a red strap, and was then updated with gold plating. This latest iteration still has the same design as the original, but now holds its gold with a black strap.

You can see the new TNT Title below:

I dig the new AEW TNT championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sKR97MNGc9 — NDC The Legit Hokage ???????? (@NickdyC) January 7, 2021

The new TNT belt design looks great on Darby #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jWXmrJmh7h — William T. MacRobb (@MacRobbT) January 7, 2021