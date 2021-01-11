As previously reported, WWE announced that Triple H will be kicking off tonight's RAW.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that the rumor backstage at RAW is that Triple H will be wrestling on the show.

Triple H last wrestled at a live event in Tokyo, Japan in June of 2019, where he teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode & Samoa Joe.

WWE is loading tonight's RAW as it is facing some major competition from the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.

In addition to Triple H appearing on tonight's RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will make his first comments since testing positive for COVID-19.