In recent weeks, AEW and Impact Wrestling have entered into a partnership that involved cross promotion of both companies. AEW stars appear on Impact and Impact stars appear on AEW, opening up a host of new match and storyline possibilities.

Rich Swann has been with Impact for nearly three years and is currently the Impact World Champion. He talked about Impact's partnership with AEW when he joined The Wrestling Epicenter.

"I think it is awesome! I think it is great for professional wrestling. I love what both companies do. I think the fact that we're getting to crossover, and this is only just the beginning, I feel people are paying attention to everything as the ratings show," said Swann. "People that I talk to that haven't been wrestling fans in a while are looking at wrestling again now like it is a new premise. I'm happy to be a part of it."

Perhaps the highlight of the crossover between the two promotions came last week when Impact's Gallows and Anderson appeared on AEW Dynamite. They joined Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in the ring to have a Bullet Club reunion of sorts that set social media ablaze.

Swann, who will be teaming with The Motor City Machine Guns to take on Omega and The Good Brothers at Impact's Hard to Kill, talked about the Club's reunion on Dynamite.

"I'm not surprised. Every time Kenny Omega has appeared on Impact Wrestling on the bus, the Good Brothers have come in and made a reunion, if you will, of the Elite Bullet Club or whatever you want to call it – Club OC. It was just a matter of time before you saw the Good Brothers come in and throw up something that is just a little bit too sweet with Kenny," stated Swann.

"Can I say that I don't like it? Nah, I'd be lying. It was awesome to see for the professional wrestling community. But, come Hard to Kill, we're going to see what that alliance is going to be."

Omega is the AEW World Champion while Swann holds the Impact World Championship, yet Impact VP Don Callis refers to the other promotion's championship as the "Real World Title." Omega also calls himself the "Real World Champion" and Swann was asked if those phrases get under his skin.

"No, it doesn't get under my skin because I know what I had to do to win the World Heavyweight Championship. So, for someone to say that they're the real world champion, guess what? You are the real world champion... in AEW! Maybe thanks to the tactics that he used with Don Callis, don't forget to mention! I did it the old-fashioned way – with heart, determination, and the power of love of professional wrestling. If you look at our wins, if you compare those two, who is the real World Champion?"

While Swann and Omega will be on opposite sides in the six-man tag match at Hard to Kill, what wrestling fans really want to see is a one-on-one contest between the two world champions. Swann was asked if he'd welcome a title unification match between himself and Omega.

"I'm from Baltimore, Maryland. I'm not afraid to step into the ring with no man. I fear no man and I only fear one thing," stated Swann. "The thing is, that is not one thing that I would ever fear. If [Omega] wanted to step into the ring and do a unification... We've seen him go into Mexico and he beat Laredo Kid in AAA. Do I think he could come into my house and do what he did there? I don't know. Time will tell."