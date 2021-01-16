Last month, Ring of Honor announced the return its Facebook group page, The Experience, a place where fans can let the company know exactly what they want to see.

The promotion put out a poll asking fans who they'd like to see face ROH World Champion RUSH in the future. Winning by a wide margin was former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor.

In the latest Eck's Files on ROH's website, it was confirmed the title match between Taylor and RUSH will take place, but an exact date wasn't yet given. This will be the first-ever singles match between the two wrestlers.

At last month's Final Battle, Taylor defeated Jay Briscoe while RUSH retained his title against Brody King in the main event.