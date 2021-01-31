At tonight’s Royal Rumble, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title in a Last Man Standing Match against Kevin Owens.

Losing to Reigns at last month’s TLC PPV, and again in a Steel Cage Match on an episode of SmackDown, KO is looking to finally put down The Tribal Chief and take his title.

While Owens has his own very personal reasons for continuing the fight against Reigns, the champ is looking at tonight’s big match the same as he always does.

“Tonight, every year, everyone else ‘prepares for the Road to #WrestleMania,’ Reigns wrote. “They dream of the main event & hope their hard work pays off. Difference between the dreamers and me is I prepare everyday. I treat every match as the main event. Typically because it is. #RoyalRumble”

Reigns was in last year’s Royal Rumble match, where he was the runner-up to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Royal Rumble: Kickoff begins at 6 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET.