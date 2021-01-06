With 2020 officially in the books that means it's time for Wrestling Inc.'s "Best of 2020" awards! Each day, over the next week, we will present a category that you can put in nominations for in our comments section, below. This year you can nominate the "best of" in any promotion. The top five picks in the comments will then be chosen for voting in a final poll the next day.

The category for today is: "2020 Female Wrestler Of The Year." When choosing a nominee in the comments, please only pick one wrestler.

Please also vote in the final poll for 2020 Male Wrestler of the Year:

Below is the current schedule for this year's awards:

Tuesday (1/5): Male Wrestler Of The Year

Wednesday (1/6): Female Wrestler Of The Year

Thursday (1/7): Tag Team Of The Year

Friday (1/8): Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Saturday (1/9): Breakout Star Of The Year

Sunday (1/10): Event Of The Year

Monday (1/11): Match Of The Year

The final winners will be revealed Tuesday, January 12. If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.