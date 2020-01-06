Last week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide the best of 2019. All of the votes have been counted and here are the winners:

Male Wrestler Of The Year

Chris Jericho (AEW - 39%)

Female Wrestler Of The Year

Becky Lynch (WWE - 48%)

Tag Team Of The Year

Undisputed Era (NXT - 50%)

Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Buddy Murphy (WWE - 32%) Note: Beat Will Ospreay by one vote.

Breakout Star Of The Year

Rhea Ripley (NXT - 35%)

Match Of The Year

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT TakeOver: XXV - 36%)

Event Of The Year

Double or Nothing (AEW - 35%)

Thanks to everyone who voted, here are all of the categories if you want to take a look back at the comments and polls:

Monday (12/30): Male Wrestler Of The Year

Tuesday (12/31): Female Wrestler Of The Year

Wednesday (1/1): Tag Team Of The Year

Thursday (1/2): Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year

Friday (1/3): Breakout Star Of The Year

Saturday (1/4): Match Of The Year

Sunday (1/5): Event Of The Year

If you want to look back, here are the winners from 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.