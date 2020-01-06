Last week, we asked you to vote in a number of categories to decide the best of 2019. All of the votes have been counted and here are the winners:
Male Wrestler Of The Year
Chris Jericho (AEW - 39%)
Female Wrestler Of The Year
Becky Lynch (WWE - 48%)
Tag Team Of The Year
Undisputed Era (NXT - 50%)
Cruiserweight / X-Division Star Of The Year
Buddy Murphy (WWE - 32%) Note: Beat Will Ospreay by one vote.
Breakout Star Of The Year
Rhea Ripley (NXT - 35%)
Match Of The Year
Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT TakeOver: XXV - 36%)
Event Of The Year
Double or Nothing (AEW - 35%)
Thanks to everyone who voted, here are all of the categories if you want to take a look back at the comments and polls:
