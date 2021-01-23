AEW announced this week’s Dynamite will feature Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin addressing their Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution on February 27. Sting has been watching Allin’s back over the past few weeks as Team Taz attempted to take down the champion. Last week, Taz challenged the two to a Street Fight, which was later accepted.

At Beach Break on February 3, Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix are scheduled to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Before that happens, Moxley is going to speak about the match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Below is the updated card for next week’s show:

* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Varsity Blondes

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes will respond to recent comments from NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal

* Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin to address their Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* Jon Moxley speaks about his Six-Man Tag Match at Beach Break