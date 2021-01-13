As noted before, AEW star Dax Harwood got involved in the twitter feud between T-BAR and Sammy Guevara, calling the WWE Superstar "an idiot" who is "lucky to even be in the business."

After T-BAR accused Guevara of stealing his finishing move, Harwood chimed in and wrote, "Stole MY finisher". MY FINISHER?! The guy is an idiot. He's lucky to even be in the business."

Although T-BAR has since deleted most of his tweets on what he called "a dumb argument," it was not before he asked Harwood why the FTR member always had a problem with him dating back to their days in the WWE.

T-BAR wrote, "I could never understand what your problem was with me. I was always polite to you. Complimented your matches. I think you hated my style? So weird. Hope all is well, you usually seem like a nice enough dude."

Harwood never responded to T-BAR.

Before deleting his tweets, T-BAR also brought up the controversial remarks Guevara had previously made about Sasha Banks. While denying he stole the finisher from an indie wrestler named Matt Demorest, T-BAR wrote, "You know what, everyone is right. This is a dumb argument and I'm deleting my contributions to it."

See below for a screenshot of T-BAR's deleted tweet to Harwood: