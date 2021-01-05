T-BAR of RETRIBUTION is teasing a potential showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, one that Riddle supports.

As noted, last night's RAW ended with Goldberg returning to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31. T-BAR took to Twitter after the show and asked fans who wants to see RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg.

"RT this if you want to see #RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg," he wrote.

Riddle, who has had back & forth issues with Goldberg for a few years now, is the only WWE Superstar to respond to T-BAR's message as of this writing.

"I support this message," Riddle wrote back.

Goldberg has not responded to the comments as of this writing.

You can click here for backstage news on why Goldberg is challenging McIntyre at The Rumble on January 31.

Below is the full exchange between Riddle and T-BAR: