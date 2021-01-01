As previously reported, WWE is planning for a big gimmick match between Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, per Ringside News.

In an update, it was reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the current plan is to call it a Firefly Funhouse Match.

In the only Firefly Funhouse Match till date, The Fiend defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in a match that was mostly a series of segments between Wyatt and Cena. The only action in the match was at the finish, when The Fiend appeared and hit Sister Abigail, followed by the Mandible Claw to get the pin.

Orton defeated The Fiend in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view last month. The finish of the match saw Orton set The Fiend on fire. The Fiend has not appeared on television since the angle, however Alexa Bliss has been keeping the storyline going.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air live on January 31st from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Below is the current announced card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, 29 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37