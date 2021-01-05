This week saw Impact Wrestling conclude their Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament with the last semi-final match. It was Jordynne Grace and Jazz versus Havok and Nevaeh.

In the match, neither team could be caught. But, it was Havok who sealed the deal for her and Nevaeh to move on towards the final match of the tournament with a tombstone piledriver on Jazz. She and Nevaeh will now go on to face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship next Saturday at Hard To Kill.

Looking at their strengths going into this match next Saturday, both Havok and Nevaeh have seen their fair share of tag team gold in the indies. They are currently the longest-reigning Guardians of RISE Champions, with 649+ days under their belt.