Adam Cole took to Twitter tonight to remind fans that he doesn’t have to explain his recent actions.

He tweeted, “I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody. I’ll let these speak for me until then. #AdamColeBayBay”

As noted, Adam Cole attacked Kyle O’Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor before last night’s NXT episode went off the air. Some fans were even worried that O’Reilly was actually hurt after being taken out in a stretcher, but as we exclusively reported, the incident was just part of a work and he was just selling the closing angle on NXT.

Cole turned on O’Reilly during last Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” PPV after The Undisputed Era saved Finn Balor from the NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.