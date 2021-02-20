Adam Cole has been making waves over the past week by superkicking NXT Champion Finn Balor and then former friend Kyle O’Reilly at last weekend’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Then, on this past Wednesday’s NXT, Cole attacked O’Reilly, hitting a brainbuster on the steel steps at ringside. This resulted in O’Reilly being stretchered to the back, which initially got fans thinking O’Reilly was legit injured from what happened. Thankfully, as first reported on Wrestling Inc., O’Reilly was just selling the story on the show.

Two days ago, Cole didn’t sound like he was in a hurry to explain his actions.

“I’ll talk when I wanna talk, but I don’t have to explain sh$t to anybody,” Cole wrote.

His tune has apparently changed today, announcing he’s going to explain everything on this Wednesday’s NXT.

“This Wednesday on NXT…I explain everything. And it’s a lot more than just ‘why’…”

