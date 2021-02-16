The first round of the Japanese side of the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament kicked off last night. The winner of the Japanese bracket will travel to the U.S. and face the winner of the United States bracket.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the winner of the tournament will face Hikaru Shida at Revolution for her Women’s Championship. This would mean that the finals of the tournament will be held on the March 3 episode of Dynamite.

Also on that show will be Shaq and Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Riho will take on NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb.

AEW has yet to officially announce the dates for all of the matches in the tournament. There is also no confirmation has to where all of the matches will be broadcasted.