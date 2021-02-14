– MLW announced today that American Top Team owner Dan Lambert will serve as the fight analyst this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special. Lambert, who has been at the forefront of MMA since the 1990s, manages King Mo, who is set to fight Low Ki in a No Holds Barred bout at the show to determine the 2021 King of the Knockouts.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s show:

* King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

* Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

* TJP 1-on-1 Interview with Alicia Atout

“Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island” MLW Special airs this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET and is available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show.

– The Streamable has a story here about DAZN switching their strategy and focus on a global audience rather than just the United States and Latin America. DAZN’s streaming deal with MLW was mentioned in the story.

– There has been some speculation that the person portraying the Mads Krügger gimmick in MLW. Wrestling Inc. can confirm that the former Logan Creed is and has always been the character.