The AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament will kick off this week on Dynamite with Leyla Hirsch and Thunder Rosa. That match will start off the U.S. side of the bracket while AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is in Japan producing the Japanese side of the bracket.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the tournament was taped at the Ice Ribbon Dojo with no audience on a closed set. Emi Sakura founded the Ice Ribbon promotion in 2006, and Shida started out her wrestling career in Ice Ribbon in 2008.

Shida is currently in Japan and assisting in producing the matches. The winner of the Japanese side of the bracket will go to the U.S. and face the winner of the U.S. of the bracket.

However, it is not clear as to how AEW will air the taped matches from Japan. So far only the Hirsch vs. Rosa match has been confirmed for TV.

Meltzer said he was told by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan that “he is working on something cool.” There were no other details beyond that.