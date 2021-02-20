AEW wrestler Aaron Solow announced that WWE Superstar Bayley and he have called off their engagement.

Solow announced the news on Twitter. He wrote that the mutual decision to end their relationship was based on both of them having different ideas about their future.

Below is his full post:

This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we’ll forever cherish. We’ve agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives. We ask that you please respect our privacy on this matter.

Aaron Solow recently joined The Nightmare Family and he will be facing Ryan Nemeth on this Tuesday’s AEW Dark.