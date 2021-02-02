At this year’s Royal Rumble, SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the Women’s Royal Rumble match after entering in at number three. Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble match, and his opponent is reportedly set for WrestleMania 37.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Belair’s WrestleMania opponent has not been decided yet. He added that it was still up in the air.

When speaking on WWE’s YouTube, Belair admitted that she would be taking things “one step at a time” when asked if she would be taking on RAW Women’s Champion Asuka or SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Belair has been in a feud with Bayley over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. Banks and Belair did team up to take on Bayley and Carmella on the January 1 episode of SmackDown.

Stay tuned for any update on Belair’s WrestleMania 37 opponent.