On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Matt Riddle becoming U.S. Champion at this past Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event. Riddle has been in the news as of late, not only for winning his first singles title on the main roster, but for responding to The Undertaker’s comments on The Joe Rogan Experience about the current roster being “a little soft.”

Riddle was one of many wrestlers to take offense to Taker’s comments, and he called talent from the Undertaker’s era of wrestling “dumb”. Riddle said Taker should watch what he says because this current roster is “real savages, not pretend ones.” Booker T took offense to what Riddle said about the future WWE Hall of Famer, saying if Riddle did say those words, there’s a big problem.

“If he did say it, it should be a problem,” Booker T said. “If Riddle did say anything about what The Undertaker said, regarding whatever it is, it should be a problem. The first real interview The Undertaker has ever given and for someone to be giving him push back on what he sees what the business is today, that person should go and talk to him and not some reporter. That’s my take on it.”

Booker brought up Riddle’s remark where he said he used to be a UFC fighter. He said if that’s really how Riddle wants to talk and act towards The Undertaker, maybe he should just go back to the UFC.

“What do you mean by that first and foremost?” Booker said. “How do you come to that conclusion? Go and work for Dana White, remember what Dana White said at the end of his run at the UFC. Go back and do that if that’s what you want to do. If you’re doing this and you’re confusing it with doing that, that’s a problem. If someone doesn’t address it, it’s going to continue to be a problem, it’s that simple.”

The Undertaker spent over 30 years as one of the top stars in WWE, winning multiple championships and main eventing several WrestleManias. Booker T said that Taker knows what he’s talking about and everyone who here’s his words in the locker room today should respect it and listen.

“The Undertaker, if he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about, none of us do,” Booker said. “We should all just quit the business. We should all just stop looking at it or stop commenting on it if that’s the way. I look at it like this, Roger Federer. I’m sure every young Tennis player wishes they could just have a match with Federer even if they get the hell beat out of them. I know when I was coming up, me and my brother we called The Rock n Roll Express out so many times because we just wanted to get the pleasure of taking that double drop kick. I knew what those guys brought to the business, and when I hear that kind of stuff it just irks me.”

“If guys like myself can’t speak up on how the business is without somebody taking offense to it, there’s a problem. The respect issue goes a long frickin way more than anything. That’s where the business is totally different than it was when I was coming up.”

Booker T noted that Riddle should have responded to the interview better, and gave a response that wouldn’t create a headline.

“When The Undertaker was talking, who said he was talking about you?” Booker T said. “That’s the thing also. Why do you put yourself under that banner of what The Undertaker is talking about? When a reporter asks me that question right there: what do you think about the Undertaker calling you guys soft? ‘Well he wasn’t talking about me.’ It’s a very very simple way of answering that question and not put yourself in the news. Why continue wanting to put out fires? One of those damn fires is going to end up burning down the whole damn house, especially when you have a family at home to take care of.”

