Cesaro spoke with Joseph Staszewki of the New York Post before he heads into the Elimination Chamber at tonight’s WWE PPV.

As Wrestling Inc. exclusively reported last month, Cesaro’s WWE contract was expected to expire shortly after this year’s WrestleMania. Earlier this month, it was reported Cesaro had reportedly signed (or verbally agreed) to a new deal with the company.

During his conversation, Cesaro was asked if he ever though about leaving WWE — after being with the company for nearly a decade.

“Yeah. So, I’m extremely stubborn,” Cessaro laughed. “It’s a good and a bad thing obviously, but I really enjoy entertaining people and I really enjoy traveling all over the world and that’s what kept me going. I still believe in hard work paying off and that’s what I wanted to do.

“Of course, you start to think, ‘Okay, what are other options or other possibilities? How can [I] improve my standing maybe through some outside ventures or whatever?’ But in the end, I just figured, ‘Okay, when the right moment comes I’ll be ready and I’ll knock it out of the park.'”

In regards to an opportunity, if Cesaro beats Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Daniel Bryan in tonight’s Elimination Chamber match, his reward would be a WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns later in the night. Cesaro noted much like “KofiMania,” this is a time where WWE Superstars can really pick up some momentum going into WrestleMania.

“Just two years ago we had ‘KofiMania,’ right?” Cesaro said. “That was kicked off by [the] Chamber, as well. As much as I feel every moment of the year is important, this part of the year where it goes into WrestleMania season is overdrive. It’s important to pick up some momentum and it’s also really hard to pick up some momentum. I feel like I’ve managed to do that. I’m extremely excited. I’m also excited for all the people who have been supporting me over the past years. Hopefully, I make them proud.”

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff begins tonight at 6 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET.