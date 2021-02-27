After taking two brutal losses this week – one at the Elimination Chamber for the Universal Championship with Roman Reigns and a double count-out against Jey Uso on SmackDown last night — Daniel Bryan revealed in his interview on Talking Smack that he feels like he has failed everyone around him, but most importantly, himself.

“You know, I worked really hard in my career. I always put my best foot forward. Over the last year, I’ve really done my best and try to almost take a step back to push other talent forward,” Bryan began. “It was interesting because I go through the Elimination Chamber match, and then I get beat really, really quick. I’m ok with losing. And then I roll to the floor, and Edge speared Roman and pointed up at the WrestleMania sign. That’s when I felt like an absolute failure … I went in there and fought with all of my heart against five other men who fought with all of their hearts.

“That’s why I felt like a failure because the last year, I’ve put myself on the back burner. I’m like, ok, I want more for these new guys, and I failed them. But then came the deepest realization of them all, and it’s that I’ve failed myself.”

Bryan’s rage got the best of him when he told panelist Paul Heyman how unfair it is for guys like his “Tribal Chief” Reigns and Edge to get the main event spot at WrestleMania when guys like them are on a part-time schedule versus guys like Bryan who has sacrificed so much especially since coming back from his premature retirement.

“You have two guys in the main event of WrestleMania who have wrestled a total of three matches this year,” he pointed out. “In the last eight days, I have wrestled more matches than the two of those men combined. On Sunday, I sat on the ground while two men — who’ve wrestled only three matches this year – are going to main event WrestleMania. I failed myself. So, if you wanna ask how it felt to win the Elimination Chamber for the third time, it didn’t feel good.”

Now that Bryan is getting a second chance to redeem himself next week against Jey Uso, he promises that he’ll be the one standing toe-to-toe against Reigns for the title at Fastlane. He is so confident he even uses CM Punk’s former catchphrase before ending his pipebomb statement.

“I have a message for you to give to Roman Reigns. I am no longer putting myself on the back burner. I am no longer putting other people first,” he informed Heyman. “I am going to take what’s mine. And that’s the reign that I’ve had — before CM Punk — and that’s the best damn wrestler in the world.”

You can watch Daniel Bryan’s full interview on the WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.