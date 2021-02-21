As previously reported, WWE has been going on a “signing spree” as of late, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It’s believed that there around 25 newcomers who are starting with the company soon.

Top international talent Davey Boy Smith Jr. is rumored to be coming in. While not confirmed, it’s believed that the son of The British Bulldog has a good shot at returning to the company in the very near future. The Observer reports that it’s not clear where in WWE Bulldog Jr. would end up, but there was mostly talk a few months ago of putting him on the NXT UK brand, which he has confirmed. With that said, he could end up anywhere in the company.

Smith Jr., along with his mother and sister, are set to induct Davey Boy Sr. into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 37 weekend. Smith Jr. has confirmed in multiple interviews that there is interest in a WWE return, from both sides. He spoke with MetroUK earlier this month and commented on the interest, and a possible spot in NXT UK.

“There’s been quite a bit of interest and a little bit of back and forth talk with myself and the company,” he confirmed. “I think that the plan – or what they were hoping – was for me to come to NXT UK. But unfortunately, right now because of COVID, those doors are kind of locked, we’ll see. We’re discussing and talking. I can’t exactly say anything for sure, but there’ve been talks.”