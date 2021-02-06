Earlier this week, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo confirmed she and her boyfriend, Steve Cutler, tested positive for COVID-19 in early January. Cutler was released from his WWE contract on Thursday.

“@SteveCutlerWWE & I had tested positive for COVID, the beginning of January,” Purrazzo wrote earlier this week. “We had no symptoms but took all precautions necessary. Thanks for the well wishes but we are healthy and in good spirits. When one door closes, another opens.”

Reports stated Vince McMahon was not happy with Cutler getting sick after promising wrestlers, like WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, there would be a safe working environment. It was also reported he was around people backstage at SmackDown, but Purrazzo has since commented that Cutler was not working after testing positive as he was sent home once the results came back.

“We attended a NYE party, like dozens of other people,” Purrazzo wrote. “When Steve tested positive prior to SD, he was sent home and immediately started quarantine. He was NOT at work while being positive. Stop misconstruing the truth for clickbait.”

Some individuals then called out Purrazzo about attending a New Year’s Eve party during a pandemic.

“Okay, but other people still employed did, too [thinking emoji],” Purrazzo responded. “My reasoning is I was at a party with people who I’ve spent the ENTIRE last year with & who are tested every week. The worst case scenario happened. Once we were aware, we took every precaution to test & quarantine properly. Articles insinuating otherwise are FALSE.”

Cutler was brought back to SmackDown in December, with Wesley Blake, as henchmen for King Corbin, but the gimmicks were quickly dropped. He is currently serving a 90-day non-compete clause from his WWE contract.

