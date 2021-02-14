Juice Robinson and David Finlay of FinJuice were announced to appear on Impact Wrestling this Tuesday at the end of Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender show. This will be the first time that either man has worked for the company.

PWInsider has reported that the surprise announcement is not a by-product of NJPW and AEW’s collaboration that has seen KENTA appear on AEW Dynamite. The agreement to have FinJuice on Impact was reportedly made before AEW and NJPW’s agreement.

These discussions had been in the works since the summer of 2020, around the time The Good Brothers signed with Impact. It was reported at the time Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows signed their deals that their contracts would allow them to wrestle for New Japan. The Good Brothers signing with Impact and NJPW’s desire to use them is seen as way to mend the companies’ relationship.

The report also stated that FinJuice were scheduled to appear on the last set of Impact tapings in Nashville. However a scheduling conflict pushed back their debuts to this current set of tapings.

PWInsider was told by their sources that this is part of “many, many, MANY months” to repair the relationship between the two companies. Scott D’Amore and Don Callis have made attempts in the past to try to repair that relationship.

Chris Bey appearing on NJPW Strong as part of the Super J-Cup is seen as one step towards mending Impact and NJPW’s relationship. FinJuice’s appearance on Impact is another step towards a stronger relationship between the two companies.