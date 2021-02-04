WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the latest to share his two cents on The Undertaker recently labeling WWE’s current product “soft” and stating how the current crop of wrestlers lack “an edge to them.”

During a global WWE teleconference, Edge downplayed the controversial remarks and said they were taken out of context.

“I think any comment can be taken out of context and I think that’s part of what happened there,” said Edge [h/t SportsKeeda]. “In a three-hour interview, I think they took the most salacious 20-second clip. I think anybody, whoever steps foot into the wrestling ring, no matter what era – whether it be the 1940s, whether it be the 2020s – all tough.”

Edge went onto defend the younger generation and said they are faced with “different challenges” especially due to social media.

“All got into this because they love it, for the most part,” he said. “And there’s different challenges that come with every era, decade, and incarnation of what this business becomes. We didn’t have the challenge that is social media. Now it’s a great outlet in order to get your product out there, in order to make your brand bigger.

“But, there’s also a whole lot of hiccups and possible bumps on the road that come along with that. That’s a challenge we didn’t have to navigate. We just had to worry about getting to the building and producing. Now, the cameras never stop rolling. Now, every aspect of your life that is under a microscope. That’s an entirely different challenge than we ever encountered. It’s just different is all. To me, anybody who ever steps foot in there – bada*s.”

Edge, the winner of the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble, appeared on this week’s NXT and teased a match against the NXT Champion at WrestleMania 37.