After returning to WWE in last year’s Royal Rumble after a 9 year retirement, Edge suffered a triceps injury at Backlash in a match against Randy Orton that left him on the shelf until the Royal Rumble this past Sunday. Edge returned in successful fashion and won the Rumble match and earned his opportunity to face a champion on RAW, SmackDown or NXT at WrestleMania.

As a special guest on the latest episode of WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Edge talked about returning from the triceps injury that derailed his initial return. Edge said he never planned for the Royal Rumble to be the place he returned and that he was just focused on being ready whenever WWE called. He also talked about Christian’s surprise return and how surreal of a moment it was for him to win the match and experience that moment with his life long best friend.

“I didn’t have plans that it would be the [Royal] Rumble or could it be the Rumble,” Edge said. “I just wanted to be in a place where I don’t have to get ready, I am ready. That’s what I need to try and maintain for however long I’m around, so when I got word they wanted me to be in the Rumble this year I was ready.

“Then it became what it became and that to me was just, I don’t know. If you told me all of this would be happening I would say you’re crazy and it’s ridiculous. To have Christian come back, it’s a movie script that you’d say, nah, it’s too cheesy because things can’t go that good.”

Christian shocked the world when he entered the match as entrant 24 after being out of the ring for 7 years. Edge talked about not scripting out the moment with Christian and noted that the real moments are the best moments in wrestling. He said it was just so special to be able to experience that moment with his friend and crazy to believe they were both able to wrestle again in 2021.

“That’s the stuff you can’t try and map out,” Edge said. “That’s the stuff you can’t script, that’s the stuff when wrestling works at its best level, when reality is involved, when truth is involved. If there’s truth, the audience can see it because it’s right here. I just had to take a moment, I didn’t know I was on camera, I wanted to be out of the way for him but I also wanted to see it.

“I wanted to experience it and be able to soak that in because I was so happy for him. Also dumbfounded because this is actually happening. The fact that we were both in here the year after me returning, and here he comes, we’re going to be in the Royal Rumble together in 2021. How is this happening? That look on my face is proud, happy, ecstatic. It’s all of the emotions. It was real.”

Edge still has yet to announce who he will be facing at WrestleMania 37 after winning the Royal Rumble this past Sunday. He has appeared now on RAW to confront Drew McIntyre, NXT to confront Finn Balor and Pete Dunne and is expected to appear on Friday Night SmackDown tonight to confront Roman Reigns.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.