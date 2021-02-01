The rehearsals for the WWE Royal Rumble Matches were held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the weekend.

As seen in the photo below, names present for the Women’s Rumble Match rehearsals were Kacy Catanzaro, Nikki Cross, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Jillian Hall, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, Dana Brooke, Santana Garrett, Toni Storm, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Carmella, Bayley, Naomi, Tamina Snuka, winner Bianca Belair, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and Lana.

Catanzaro was not in the Rumble Match, but it’s likely that she was there to help the others prepare. She may have been there as a fill-in for Shotzi Blackheart, who worked the match on Sunday night. Other Rumble Match entrants who are not in the photo include Victoria, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Alicia Fox, Mandy Rose, Dakota Kai, and Alexa Bliss. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks also appears in the photo but did not work the Rumble Match, but did retain over Carmella earlier in the night.

WWE Producer Tyson Kidd also appears in the photo below. As noted, Kidd was one of the Women’s Rumble producers, along with Adam Pearce, Chris Park and Pat Buck.

You can click here for the full list of entrants & eliminations from the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. The list of Men’s Rumble entrants & eliminations can be found at this link.

Stay tuned for more from the Royal Rumble.