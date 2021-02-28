As noted, Heath revealed a few weeks ago that he would need surgery in March due to several injuries that include a rip on both sides of his abdomen wall and his abductor’s muscle being completely off the bone.

The former WWE star announced earlier on Twitter that he would be having his surgery tomorrow, March 1, 2020, in Durham, North Carolina.

It was back in October when Heath was injured during the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

He made his Impact Wrestling debut on July 18, 2020, at Slammiversary.