Inside The Ropes‘ Gary Cassidy recently spoke with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley ahead of his big Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at AEW Revolution.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently invited WWE to come to Jacksonville, and Moxley was asked about his thoughts on a WWE – AEW crossover.

“That would never happen,” Moxley stated. “That’s not even worth wasting any mental energy to… You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**t. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff.

“You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, ‘Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin,’ in ’98. But that ain’t gonna happen.”

Moxley was also asked about a big match against Roman Reigns similar to that Goldberg – Austin dream match. He mentioned something similar to Kazuchika Okada’s suggestion of a supershow.

“It’d be cool to think about the cool s**t that could happen, you know, like a big summit at the Tokyo Dome, AEW, NJPW, WWE or some s**t but that s**t ain’t going to happen,” Moxley admitted. “So, you know, they do their thing. They stay over there.”