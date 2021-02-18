Before a segment on tonight’s Dynamite, Jim Ross introduced AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as “WWE Champion Kenny Omega.”

Of course fans picked up on Ross misspeaking, and word looks to have traveled back to the actual WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Likely referring to what was said, McIntyre posted a photo of himself with the title and the caption, “The WWE World Champion, Drew McIntyre is not impressed or amused.”

As noted, Omega agreed to a rematch against Jon Moxley at Revolution on March 7, challenging Moxley to an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.