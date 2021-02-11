AEW World Champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter late Wednesday to hype up the Japanese bracket of the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Omega tweeted, “Guarantee you’ll see some incredible matches in this thing” in response to a post hyping up first round matches featuring the likes of Veny, Aja Kong and Maki Itoh.

The tourney began on this week’s AEW Dynamite with Thunder Rosa defeating Leyla Hirsch to advance to the second round. While matches for the U.S. bracket will air each week on Dynamite, the bouts from Japan will drop Monday nights on AEW’s YouTube channel.

As noted, AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida is currently in Japan to help produce the Japanese side of the bracket. The winner will travel to the U.S. and face the winner of the U.S. side of the bracket.

The tournament winner is expected to challenge Shida for the title at AEW Revolution on March 7.

You can click here to see details of the full bracket: