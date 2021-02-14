Kevin Owens continues to endorse WWE NXT tag team Ever-Rise.

Owens has publicly praised Chase Parker and Matt Martel at times, and endorsed the up & coming Superstars by wearing their merchandise on WWE TV. He recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports and was asked about possibly bringing Ever-Rise to SmackDown with him, as potential back-up for some of his feuds. He was asked if he’d like to see something like that happen.

“Yeah, of course,” Owens answered. “I mean, whether it’s my backup or not, I think they’d be great on the show. Or even on RAW, you know? They’re very entertaining guys. They’re really solid in the ring and I think they could bring a breath of fresh air to the tag team division. So, I really don’t see why they wouldn’t do really good if they were to come to Smackdown or RAW.

“I’ve tried to do my little part to get them a little bit of some buzz. I wore their little shirt on Smackdown the other day. Even Roman chirped back at them on Twitter and stuff like that.”

Owens continued and noted that the fellow Canadians are some of his closest friends in pro wrestling.

“They’re good guys and it would be selfishly for me,” he said. “I’d love to have them around, just because they’re some of my closest friends in wrestling. I’d always be happy to have them around. So, you know, fingers crossed down the line that happens.”