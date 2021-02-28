Earlier this week it was announced former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi would be out for six months due to a torn left pectoral. His title defense against El Phantasmo was set for today’s NJPW Castle Attack, but that was switched up to El Desperado vs. BUSHI vs. El Phantasmo.

Desperado (who is also one half of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions) picked up the victory for his first reign with the Jr. Heavyweight Title.

In the main event of today’s show, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi retained against Tetsuya Naito. Post-match, Desperado made his way to the ring and challenged Ibushi to a match for both of his titles.

The two will meet later this week on March 4 at NJPW’s 49th Anniversary Show at Budokan Hall in Tokyo. Typically, this show would feature the Intercontinental Champion taking on the Heavyweight Champion, but since Ibushi holds both, things had to be slightly adjusted this year.