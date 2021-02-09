On Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE Superstar Nia Jax went viral for yelling out “my hole” after a failed leg drop attempt on the apron. Jax tweeted out her thanks for the fun an hilarity people are having with the clip.
Following the incident, TUSHY, a bidet company based out of Brooklyn, sent a letter to Jax. In the letter, which was sent to Wrestling Inc., TUSHY founder Miki Agrawal offered Jax one of their products as well as an offer to be the a brand ambassador for the company.
TUSHY have gone viral in the past with an offer for the naming rights to the Buffalo Bills’ stadium. They have also offered Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a similar offer they have given to Jax after Jackson left a Monday Night Football game due to “cramps”.
You can read the full letter from TUSHY to Jax below:
“Dear Nia Jax,
I saw what transpired last night during Raw. My condolences to your…hole. That looked like it hurt. To help ease some of your pain, I’d like to send you a free TUSHY Spa 3.0 bidet to install. I imagine things are a bit tender up there right now, with lots of sensitive nerve endings. Wiping with dry tissue may irritate and damage the area further. With a TUSHY Spa 3.0 you can spray your bum with water. It’ll help it feel cleaner, fresher, and healthier in no time.
We can also send you a TUSHY Travel, a portable bidet, perfect for people who poop when they’re out and about to have on hand in case you need it and for as long as your pain persists.
Lastly, we’d love for you to be a TUSHY brand ambassador and speak to the many features our bidet offers athletes.
Let me know if you’re interested in a free TUSHY and TUSHY Travel and I’ll send one to you ASAP. Feel free to check out our assortment of products at www.hellotushy.com.
Cheers,
Miki Agrawal
Founder, TUSHY”