On Monday’s episode of RAW, WWE Superstar Nia Jax went viral for yelling out “my hole” after a failed leg drop attempt on the apron. Jax tweeted out her thanks for the fun an hilarity people are having with the clip.

Following the incident, TUSHY, a bidet company based out of Brooklyn, sent a letter to Jax. In the letter, which was sent to Wrestling Inc., TUSHY founder Miki Agrawal offered Jax one of their products as well as an offer to be the a brand ambassador for the company.

TUSHY have gone viral in the past with an offer for the naming rights to the Buffalo Bills’ stadium. They have also offered Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a similar offer they have given to Jax after Jackson left a Monday Night Football game due to “cramps”.

You can read the full letter from TUSHY to Jax below: