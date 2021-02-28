As noted earlier today, NWA removed all of its YouTube videos. NWA ring announcer David Marquez would later admit he had no idea what was going on.

Dave Meltzer has revealed on the F4WOnline.com forums that the promotion will be announcing something “good” in the next few days.

Meltzer also noted that it has nothing to do with AEW.

He wrote, “I was told it will be something announced in the next few days which is a good thing. Would not have to do with AEW.”

